Bitcoin Below $39K After EU Vote on Crypto Regulation

Bitcoin (BTC) was little changed Monday after a proposal that could have effectively banned bitcoin across the European Union (EU) was rejected.

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), the most comprehensive digital assets legislation to date in the EU, included a provision that would have limited proof-of-work mining. The provision, however, failed to materialize and will be left out of the bill.

BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was changing hands at $38,700 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours.