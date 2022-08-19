Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide

The Wall Street Journal

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $22,000 as Crypto Volatility Resurfaces

The largest cryptocurrencies took a leg down Friday, ending a recent period of stasis. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell 7.1% against the dollar from its 5 p.m. ET level Thursday to trade at $21,751.04. Ether declined 7.9% over the same period to $1,727.86. It wasn’t immediately clear what knocked the value of bitcoin, ether and other digital assets lower, analysts said. Cryptocurrencies trade largely on sentiment, making them prone to sharp swings that can be cau