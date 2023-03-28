Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Fall. It’s Not All Because of Binance.

Bitcoin



and other cryptocurrencies fell Tuesday as sentiment among digital asset traders turned more cautious after news that Binance, by far the world’s largest crypto exchange, is being sued by U.S. regulators. That’s not the only reason for the declines, however.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen 3% over the past 24 hours to $27,000, the lowest consistent price for the largest crypto in almost two weeks, when its latest rally picked up steam and carried prices to around $28,500, the highest level since last June.