Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop in Weekend Slump

Bitcoin has lost 58% since its November 2021 peak near $69,000.

Cryptocurrency investors are getting no rest on Saturday, as digital assets resumed their decline after a midweek respite.



dropped 5.9% in the 24 hours through noon Eastern time on Saturday, to $28,782, in trading on the exchange operated by

Coinbase Global



(COIN). For the week, the cryptocurrency is down 20%—and the token has lost 58% since its November 2021 peak near $69,000.