Biracial dad slams CRT as a ‘discrimination revolution’: video

A biracial North Carolina father has gone viral for railing against critical race theory at a school board meeting earlier this week, arguing that the controversial teaching method was “a big fat lie.”

Brian Echevarria, a father of three who is running for the North Carolina General Assembly, slammed CRT a “discrimination revolution” when he addressed the Cabarrus County School Board hearing on Feb. 14.

“I’m biracial, I’m bilingual, I’m multicultural. The fact is, in America, in North Carolina, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children,” Echevarria said.

“And the person who tells my pecan-color kids that they’re oppressed, based on the color of their skin, would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me.”

Echevarria said parents had learned they can drive policy change in local school boards across the country in the wake of debates over mask mandates and CRT.

Brian Echevarria made the remarks at a Cabarrus County School Board hearing on Feb. 14. YouTube / Cabarrus County Schools

“The community, I think we recognize, now the political juice has been sucked out of the mask distraction, that we have to move forward,” he said.

“What the masks showed us is the parents, the most powerful group in the country, [are] taking back the wheel.”

The Cabarrus County School Board voted last week to make masks optional for students following backlash from parents. The board also approved a resolution last year to ensure nondiscrimination in the district amid the CRT controversy.

Echevarria is running for the North Carolina General Assembly. Elect Brian Echevarria Campaign

“CRT, all of that, the parents don’t want it. It’s a big fat lie,” Echevarria said.

“If you believe in CRT … it means you look at your black neighbor and say they’re oppressed and you look at your white neighbor and say they’re evil — regardless of the experience you’ve had with them.

“We know that’s not true because we believe the lives we live.”

“In America, in North Carolina, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children,” Echevarria said. Facebook / Brian Echevarria

Race and the teaching of CRT in schools has increased tension in the US over the last year.

Much of the outrage is centered on concerns that children are being indoctrinated into believing that white people are inherently racist and that race plays a role in most or all social interaction.