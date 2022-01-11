Biotech Stocks: The Bloodbath Continues Despite Gene-Editing Deals For Pfizer, Bayer

The bloodbath continued for biotech stocks Monday as the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference kicked off with massive deals for Pfizer (PFE) and Bayer (BAYRY).







X









Pfizer is teaming up with Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), Codex DNA (DNAY) and Acuitas Therapeutics. The partnerships are around base editing — a new form of gene editing — and messenger RNA. Meanwhile, Bayer said it would partner with Mammoth Biosciences to study gene-editing approaches to liver diseases.

Biotech stocks recovered somewhat at the close. After falling initially, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) reversed a weeklong decline and climbed a fraction higher.

Biotech Stocks: Preannouncements Mixed

Exelixis (EXEL) stock toppled 2.5% to 18.27 after the company pre-reported about $300 million in sales of its cancer treatment, Cabometyx. That narrowly beat forecasts for $298 million, RBC Capital Markets analyst Kennen MacKay said in a report to clients.

Full-year guidance for $1.325 billion to $1.425 billion in Cabometyx sales “straddles Street estimates for $1.4 billion and adds confidence to Cabo’s growth trajectory after a commercially disappointing third-quarter and surprising 6% quarter-over-quarter decline from the second quarter,” he said.

The biotech stock ended the regular session narrowly above its 50-day moving average, according to MarketSmith.com.

At the same time, Novocure (NVCR) lost 0.9%, ending the day at 65.63. Novocure sells a wearable treatment for brain and lung cancers. Fourth-quarter growth was flat, but beat expectations at $133.2 million, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten said in his note to clients.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) disappointed biotech stock investors when it preannounced $20 million in quarterly sales of cancer drug Ayvakit. Leerink analyst Andrew Berens says the Street called for $27 million. The news put the biotech stock at its lowest point since August, down 4.6% at 87.22.

Allogene (ALLO) shares are fell 9.4% to 12.20 after the Food and Drug Administration gave it permission to restart its cancer studies. The company is editing donated cells, directing them to fight cancer, before infusing them into patients.

The news should have been bullish for the biotech stock, but shares hit a record low.

Biocryst Shares Rocket

One notable divergence in the biotech stock pattern was from Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX). Shares retook their 200-day line after sales of the company’s drug, Orladeyo, beat expectations. Biocryst pre-reported $45.6 million in fourth quarter sales. Biocryst stock soared 27.9% to 14.78.

In 2022, the company expects “no less than $250 million” in sales of Orladeyo, a hereditary angioedema drug. Hereditary angioedema is a swelling disorder. Peak sales are now expected to be $1 billion, Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a report.

He has an overweight rating on the biotech stock.

Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

How Moderna Is Leading The Omicron Battle As Novavax Marks A Key Win

Stryker Dives As It Announces $3.09 Billion Takeover Of Vocera Communications

Looking For The Next Apple Or Amazon? Start With These S&P 500-Beating Lists

IBD Stock Of The Day: See How To Find, Track And Buy The Best Stocks

Want To Get Quick Profits And Avoid Big Losses? Try SwingTrader