Large-cap biotech will offer a smoother ride than small, and Vertex, in particular, looks attractive.

Biotech stocks began the year in much the same way they ended it—by getting hammered.





Vertex Pharmaceuticals

,

however, held its own, and that may be reason enough to start nibbling at its shares.

The sector had a terrible 2021. The



iShares Biotechnology

exchange-traded fund (ticker: IBB), which weights its holdings by market capitalization, rose 1%, its worst year since 2018, while the equal-weighted



SPDR S&P Biotech

ETF (XBI) fell 25%, its worst year since at least 2007. This year was supposed to be better, but so far it’s been anything but, with the iShares ETF down 7.9% through Friday’s close and the SPDR ETF off 8%—their worst starts to a year since 2016. Blame it on the hawkish minutes from the Fed’s December meeting.