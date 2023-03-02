BioRestorative To Receive Third US Patent For Metabolic ThermoStem Program

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to BioRestorative Therapies Inc’s (NASDAQ: BRTX) metabolic ThermoStem program.

What Happened: This will be the third patent granted under this family of intellectual property claims under the new patent covering implantable three-dimensional scaffolds and brown adipocytes derived from human brown adipose-derived stem cells.

Last month, the European Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to BioRestorative’s metabolic ThermoStem program.

Why it Matters: This is the second notice of allowance the company has received regarding its ThermoStem program within 2023.

This notice of allowance provides the company with further protection and strengthens our technology as we develop and expand into the clinic.

The therapeutic benefits of using brown adipose have been demonstrated in various models and may provide a valuable therapeutic tool for treating various metabolic disorders.

In addition, BioRestorative is evaluating the use of this technology to target indications outside of metabolic disorders.

Price Action: BRTX shares closed at $2.79 on Wednesday.

