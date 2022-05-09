BioNTech earnings jump after 750 million COVID vaccines invoiced

Fixes analyst estimates for profit and sales in the first quarter.

BioNTech

BNTX,

the U.S-listed German biotech, said its first-quarter profit more than tripled to €3.7 billion ($3.9 billion), or €14.24 per share, from €1.13 billion, or €4.39 per share, as revenue jumped to €6.38 billion from €2.05 billion, mostly on its share of COVID-19 vaccine sales from Pfizer and Fosun Pharma as well as direct sales to customers in Germany and Turkey. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of €9.70 per share on sales of €4.59 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, BioNTech and Pfizer have invoiced approximately 750 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It reiterated its 2022 targets that include between €13 billion and €17 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue. BioNTech shares edged up 2% in premarket trade but have dropped 47% this year.