Biogen’s stock gains after sharing longer term data for its Alzheimer’s disease drug

Shares of Biogen Inc.

BIIB,

+0.75%

gained 4.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced new data for its Alzheimer’s disease drug demonstrating reductions in amyloid beta plaques for 132 weeks and plasma p-tau181 for 128 weeks. The company also said in a news release that the clinical-trial data show that patients with lower plasma p-tau181 levels had less clinical decline. Adoption of Aduhelm has been low since it was approved in June. The drug generated $3 million in the six months of 2021 that it was available. Investors and clinicians are waiting for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to make its final coverage determination for the class of drugs that includes Aduhelm in April. Biogen’s stock is down 17.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500

SPX,

+1.23%

is up 10.5%.