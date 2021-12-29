Biogen stock surges after report of talks to be bought by Samsung in a deal that could be valued at more than $40 billion

Shares of Biogen Inc.

shot up 8.9% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Korea Economic Daily reported that the U.S.-based drug maker is in talks to be acquired by South Korea-based conglomerate Samsung Group in a deal that could value Biogen at roughly $42 billion. That would represent an 11% premium to Biogen’s current market capitalization of about $37.88 billion. Citing investment banking sources, the report said Biogen had approached Samsung about a deal to sell its shares, in a deal valued at more than 50 trillion won. Back in 2011, Samsung and Biogen had agreed to form a joint venture to develop bio-pharmaceuticals. Biogen’s stock has gained 5.0% year to date, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF

has rallied 24.5% and the S&P 500

has advanced 27.6%.