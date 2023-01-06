Biogen Stock Halted Pending FDA Decision On Alzheimer’s Treatment

Biogen (BIIB) stock was halted late Friday ahead of a Food and Drug Administration decision on the accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer’s treatment, lecanemab.







If approved, it will be key to see which patients are eligible for lecanemab, an Eisai (ESALY)-partnered drug. Lecanemab works by removing built-up plaque in the brain known as beta amyloid. The companies tested the Alzheimer’s treatment in patients with early-stage disease.

Investors also are waiting to see how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services handles the drug, if approved. Biogen has already gained accelerated approval for one Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm. But Medicare declined to broadly cover the drug, saying the cognitive benefits were unclear.

The benefits are clearer with lecanemab, however. Patients who received lecanemab had a 27% slower decline in cognition over 18 months compared with the placebo group. Analysts are seemingly confident the data will be enough to secure FDA approval, though the CMS decision remains a wild card.

Before shares halted, pending news, Biogen stock jumped 3.6% to 281.27 on today’s stock market. Eisai stock surged 9% and was trading near 67.20. Shares of Eisai remained active.

Biogen Stock: A Major Blockbuster

If approved and reimbursed, analysts expect the Alzheimer’s treatment to be a major blockbuster. In a November report, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said lecanemab could generate $400 million in worldwide sales in 2024, growing to $5 billion by 2027 and $10 billion by 2031.

That estimate allows some market split with Eli Lilly (LLY), which is also working on a beta amyloid-targeting drug, donanemab.

Biogen stock has traded with enthusiasm for the prospects of its Alzheimer’s treatment. Shares have a strong Relative Strength Rating of 91 out of a best-possible 99.

This means Biogen stock is in the top 9% of all stocks when it comes to 12-month performance, according to IBD Digital.

Safety Questions Remain For Drugs

Safety questions remain as well for Biogen and Lilly.

In Biogen’s study, 15% of patients had a genetic mutation in their APOE4 gene. This mutation makes them more susceptible to developing early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

It also increases their risk of swelling in the brain in response to amyloid-targeting drugs. This group of APOE4 genetic mutation carriers also underperformed the placebo on a scale of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Overall, about 17% of patients who received lecanemab experienced swelling or bleeding in the brain. In comparison, the side effect occurred in 9% of placebo recipients.

Importantly, Biogen stock remains above its 200-day line, though has fallen below its 50-day moving average in recent weeks, MarketSmith.com shows.

Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.

