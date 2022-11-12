Binance's CEO Warns Crypto Crisis Is Not Over

Changpeng Zhao is warning investors that FTX’s rapid crash is not the last one for the digital currency market.

Known as CZ because of his vast influence in the crypto sphere, the billionaire is in charge of Binance, the company he co-founded that is the largest cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange in the world in terms of trading volumes.

When his main rival, FTX, was in trouble and faced severe liquidity issues, Zhao stepped in briefly and offered to bail the crypto brokerage out by acquiring it.