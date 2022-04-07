Bin Laden’s niece praises Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz

Osama bin Laden’s niece, Noor bin Ladin, has praised Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as well as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) for publicly defending the US Capitol rioters.

In an interview with former President Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, bin Ladin described those accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “patriots” who are being “smeared and crushed” by the media and Department of Justice.

The 35-year-old accused the US government and lawmakers of not doing more to defend those charged in the wake of the attacks.

“This is traitor-level, in my opinion, that those who are supposed to represent the citizens are failing,” bin Ladin said.

“We can be really grateful for representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, [Matt] Gaetz, Sen. Ron Johnson … [they are] among the handful defending and standing up and speaking about these political prisoners,” she added.

Greene and Gaetz have previously said they are unashamed of the violent insurrection and have repeatedly demanded to know how those in custody over the riots are being treated amid allegations of abuse.

Bin Ladin, who told The Post in her first-ever interview in 2020 that another 9/11 attack would happen if Trump wasn’t re-elected, echoed those claims of abuse — specifically arguing that the accused will not be given fair trials.

“It’s so shocking to see they are being presumed guilty and have to be proven innocent,” she said of the rioters.

Bin Ladin, who lives in Geneva, Switzerland, went on to claim that the Jan. 6 attack didn’t amount to an attempt to overthrow the federal government.

“This entire insurrection narrative is a hoax … I’ll keep saying it, this wasn’t an insurrection, it was an entrapment operation,” she said.

Her comments came after she published a 1,500-word statement on her website, which she subsequently sent to the United Nations, that decried the treatment of the Capitol rioters.

“The subsequent crackdown on the Jan. 6 protesters by U.S. security services, the physical abuse of arrested protesters, and the surveillance and intimidation of their political supporters throughout the United States, all constitute a massive violation of UN human rights norms,” she wrote.

Bin Ladin told Bannon in their interview that she penned the statement in a bid to call out what she said was both the “UN’s hypocrisy and the abuses of the US government.”