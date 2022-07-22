Billy Magnussen Joins Netflix Reboot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die, Game Night, Made for Love) is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming reboot of the popular Spy Kids franchise, The Hamden Journal has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson.

This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the film; Racer Max will co-write. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Max will also produce. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce. Nick Nesbit will be Netflix’s creative lead on the film.

Currently, Magnussen stars alongside Cristin Milioti and Ray Ramano in the second season of HBO Max’s hit dark comedy series, Made For Love, as well as Barry Levinson’s HBO Original post-World War II biopic, The Survivor, which recently was nominated for an Emmy award.

Up next, Magnussen will be seen in Netflix’s Lift, starring Kevin Hart, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson.

He is also executive producing and starring in the ensemble comedy film Reunion.

Last year, Magnussen starred in The Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and the Cary Fukanuga directed No Time To Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise.

Magnussen is repped by Anonymous Content, UTA, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.