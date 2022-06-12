Billy Kametz, ‘Fire Emblem’ and ‘Pokemon’ Voice Actor, Dies at 35

Billy Kametz, a popular voice actor best known for his work on anime and video games like “Fire Emblem” and “Pokémon Masters,” died Thursday at age 35, according to the Patriot News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In an April YouTube video, the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which he said had spread to his liver, lungs and spine.

Kametz voiced Ferdinand Von Aegir in Nintendo’s “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” and “Fire Emblem Heroes,” as well as Blue in “Pokémon Masters.” He earned a Crunchyroll Award for Best English-Language Voice Acting Performance for playing Naofumi in the anime series “The Rising of the Shield Hero.”

Also Read:

Cooper Noriega, TikTok Influencer, Dies at 19 After Posting Chilling Video

Kametz, who dreamed of becoming an actor since his early childhood, got his break with Disney as part of the entertainment staff on a Disney cruise line and later moved to California when he was offered the role of Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular.

He soon emerged as a versatile and hard-working voice actor on animated shows as well as video games. Additional credits include Josuke in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” Galo in “Promare,” Rui in “Demon Slayer,” White Blood Cell in “Cells at Work,” Osomatsu in “Mr. Osomatsu” and Dr. Maruki in “Persona 5 Royal.”

In his April video, he noted that his cancer treatment forced him to drop out of some voice work that he had begun or was scheduled to do. “If you guys could do me a favor, anybody that is replacing me on any show, if you could just please — it’s such a weird thing for an actor to have to do — if you could just support the crap out of them and be their biggest cheerleader,” he said. “That would make me really, really happy.”

In addition to his parents, William and Cheryl, Kametz is survived by his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, and girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck.

Also Read:

Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)