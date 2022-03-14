Billy Horschel withdraws from 2022 Players Championship early Monday morning with illness

For the eighth time in its 48-year history the PGA Tour’s flagship event has spilled over to Monday.

Five minutes after the third round of the 2022 Players Championship resumed play Monday morning at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Billy Horschel became the eighth player to withdraw from the event. The 35-year-old Ponte Vedra local, who finished T-2 at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, was at even par for the Players after making birdie on two of his final three holes before play was suspended on Sunday night.

Henrik Stenson, Luke List, Tyler McCumber, Hideki Matsuyama, Aaron Rai, Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Players earlier in the week.

According to a report from Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, the six-time winner on Tour and defending champion at next week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has been battling a sinus infection and his “body just has had enough.”