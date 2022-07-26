Billy Hamilton plays second base for second time in career in Reds’ win against Marlins

Billy Hamilton #6 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 08, 2022 in New York City. The Marlins defeated the New York Mets 5-2.

The Miami Marlins’ Billy Hamilton played second base Monday night against his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, at Great American Ball Park for just the second time in his 10-season, Major League Baseball career.

Hamilton played at second during the bottom of the 8th inning of the Reds’ 11-2 win. He did not have any defensive chances. He had played 1/3 inning at second base for the Marlins, which selected his contract earlier this month.

Last month, the Marlins announced that they signed Hamilton to a minor-league contract. He played in one game for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Hamilton, a 2009 second-round pick of the Reds, played for Cincinnati from 2013 to 2018, when the Reds granted him free agency.

In March, the Seattle Mariners announced that they signed Hamilton to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Spring Training. Last month, Hamilton opted out of his deal with the Mariners.

Hamilton hit .220 with nine stolen bases (in nine attempts) in 71 games with the Chicago White Sox during the 2021 season. He had joined the White Sox in March on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league camp.

Last July, Hamilton made a spectacular diving catch for the White Sox on the muddy warning track in the ninth inning to rob Twins outfielder Max Kepler of extra bases during Chicago’s 4-1 win in Minnesota.

Hamilton got a warm reception at Great American Ball Park in May 2021 after entering the game as a defensive replacement against his former team and later making a plate appearance.

Hamilton, who hit .245 with 277 stolen bases in 690 games over six seasons for the Reds, thanked the organization and fans in Dec. 2018.

Hamilton is a five-time Gold Glove finalist, but he has lost each time. He finished second to the Mets’ Jacob deGrom in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Outfielder Billy Hamilton plays second base in Reds’ win vs. Marlins