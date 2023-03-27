Billy Hamilton, 6 others sent to Sox minor league camp

White Sox send 7 players to minor league camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have sent seven more players to their minor league camp, trimming their spring training roster to 33 players.

Highlighting that list were outfielders Billy Hamilton and Jake Marisnick.

Outfielder Adam Haseley was also sent to minor league camp, as was right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Catcher Sebastián Rivero and infielders Erik González and Zach Remillard were sent to minor league camp.

The roster now includes 18 pitchers, two catchers, nine infielders and four outfielders, according to the White Sox.

Hamilton struggled in the spring, with a 2-for-29 performance that included a double. He also struck out 10 times in those 29 at-bats.

Marisnick batted .194 with a double and three RBI’s, but struck out 12 times.

Haseley had 40 at-bats, batting .400 and posting an OPS of .990 as he collected 16 hits, including four doubles. He drew five walks while striking out just once.

Middleton had a 6.00 ERA in eight appearances, with a .303 batting average against and a 1.56 WHIP.

Rivero went 2-for-15 in the spring campaign, with a run scored and an RBI on his ledger.

González batted .356 in 45 at-bats for the White Sox, with a home run and seven RBI’s to his credit.

Remillard had three home runs and nine RBI’s in 38 at-bats for the White Sox this spring, with a .211 batting average.

The White Sox will need to trim their roster to 26 players by the end of spring training. Those moves will include placing several players on the injured list, including pitchers Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.