Billy Eichner Gay Rom-Com Making World Premiere At TIFF – The Hamden Journal

Universal’s Bros, the gay romantic comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by Billy Eichner, is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival for its world premiere ahead of its Sept. 30 release.

Bros. is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, Jai Rodriguez and more will also star.

Nicholas Stoller directs and co-wrote. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.

This is the fourth world premiere to be announced for TIFF after Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out story, Clement Virgo’s Brother and the Paramount Players/Paramount+ movie On the Come Up from Emmy nominee Sanaa Lathan.