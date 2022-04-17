Billy Donovan thought Giannis Antetokounmpo should have fouled out of Game 1

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan thought Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which would’ve been Giannis Antetokounmpo 6th foul. Instead, Williams drew a foul.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer about the thought process of taking Giannis Antetokounmpo off the floor with 1:24 left. Antetokounmpo did not get back on the floor for over a minute and returned to the floor with 15.3 seconds left.
His explanation: pic.twitter.com/Gl4Z4Stg0s – 9:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bucks’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• Giannis in the Freak 1
• Khris in the Kobe 6
• Pat in a KD 14 iD
• Wes in the Grinches pic.twitter.com/gx2gIoUoRe – 9:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fall in Game 1. Bucks 93-86. Holiday with 9 of his 15 in the 4th quarter. Giannis with a game high 27points. Vooch 24-17. Zach: 18-10. Bulls 18% 3pt range. We will do it again . Game 2. 8:15 on @WBBMNewsradio – 9:12 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Something to keep an eye on:
Bucks with Giannis: +19 in 34 minutes
Bucks without Giannis: -12 in 14 minutes – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks take Game 1 93-86
Vucevic: 24-17-3
LaVine: 18-10-3
DeRozan: 18-8-6
(Those three shot combined 21-for-71)
Coby: 12 pts off bench
Giannis: 27-16-3
Lopez: 18-5
Teams shoot combined 17-75 from 3 – 9:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Vucevic 24 pts, 17 rebs
LaVine 18 pts, 10 rebs
DeRozan 18 pts, 8 rebs, 6 assists; 6-25 FGs
Bulls 7-37 from 3
Vucevic missed point blank layup and LaVine missed a 3 in final minute. This was great chance for Bulls to steal Game 1.
Giannis 27 pts, 15 rebs – 9:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
– Antetokounmpo 27pts/16reb/3ast
– Lopez 18pts/5reb
– Holiday 15pts/6reb/6ast
– Middleton 11pts/5reb/6ast – 9:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis has won 14 straight games vs the Bulls.
The last Bulls win was 2017, when Nikola Mirotic was still on the team. pic.twitter.com/J47KcpEzcX – 9:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Bud is hilarious. What the hell is he thinking taking Giannis out and then not calling timeout to out him back in? – 9:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
What situation is Bud subbing Giannis in and out for? What is he not good enough at? – 8:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Do we think that Bud sometimes is just like “let’s try to make this as hard as possible on ourselves?”
Playing offense/defense with Giannis is like, laugh out loud funny. – 8:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not a coach, but I feel like going offense-defense with Giannis is a weird decision. – 8:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
No way I’m talking Giannis out of the game with a minute left – 8:58 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Bud, I dunno if I pull Giannis. Gotta trust him – 8:58 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Subbing Giannis out with less than 2 minutes left in the game because he had 5 fouls is wild, can’t believe they got away with it – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Saving Giannis for the overtime – 8:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is a ludicrous decision to take Giannis out – 8:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
They ain’t never just cheat for Giannis like that. 😂😂 – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Keystone Kops triple team on Giannis left Holiday wide open for a 3. – 8:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Giannis back in with 5 fouls. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Coming out of the timeout, Mike Budenholzer goes with his starters — save Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton is in for him. – 8:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Second game in a row Giannis has had foul trouble vs. #Bulls. He and LaVine both have 5 fouls, Bulls trail 75-74 with 8:14 left – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wow. Giannis just picked up his fifth foul with 8:14 to play. Alex Caruso stepped in and took a charge on a drive late in the shot clock – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Now Giannis picks up his fifth foul – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for another offensive foul – his fifth. Alex Caruso was waiting for it.
8:14 to go in regulation in this one. – 8:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
That Giannis foul is the equivalent of holding onto the ropes while you’ve got someone in the figure four. You shouldn’t do it but it ain’t that bad – 8:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his fourth personal foul trying to clear out Alex Caruso for a catch on the left elbow. – 8:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Giannis needing help guarding Vucevic in the post – 8:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis doing work
pic.twitter.com/puVMQD6pOj – 8:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trail 74-71 heading into 4thQ. Need to stay disciplined on defense vs. Giannis to have a chance. Vucevic 22 & 12, LaVine 18, DeRozan 5-19 FGs for 14 pts. Giannis 27 & 12 – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-22 (1-for-9 from behind the three-point line).
Giannis Antetokounmpo is carrying the load through three quarters for the #Bucks with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.
#Bucks lead the #Bulls 74-71 after one. – 8:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis absolutely flattens DeMar on his way to a layup and gets the free throw to boot. Makes it easier to quell a comeback when he’s available to sub back in. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk at the 6:40 mark was the last #Bucks score.
2:43 remain in the third quarter, #Bulls up 69-64.
And 34 is back in the game. – 8:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bucks with Giannis in: +10
Bucks with Giannis out: -15 – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul update w/ 5:43 to go the third quarter.
#Bucks
3 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen
#Bulls
4 – Zach LaVine
3 – Alex Caruso – 8:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte just can’t do anything on Giannis when the Bucks throw it over the top, hops and hustle can’t make up for that size advantage – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton draws Zach LaVine’s fourth foul by taking a charge on a fast break — which leads to an assist and bucket by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Fitting partner for Middleton to pass #Bucks HOFer for No. 4 on the all-time franchise playoff assists list. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Who is more dominant Giannis or Jo? – 7:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure what to make of that 1stH. #Bulls did a great job of weathering the storm, then missed several opportunities to get closer. Bucks lead 51-43 at half. Bulls are 3-for-17 from 3, but lead in made FTs 14-5.
DeRozan has 12, LaVine 11, Vucevic 10; Giannis 17 & 11 – 7:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Huh.
Zach LaVine decides to pick up his third foul with a tick left by shoving Gianni Antetokounmpo in the back on a loose ball.
#Bucks go into the half up 51-43. – 7:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine picks up his third foul with 0.1 secs left in first half. Forearmed Giannis jockeying for rebound position on a last-second shot – 7:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Man, that’s just great hustle from your two best players. Antetokounmpo with the contest on LaVine. Middleton with the fight for the rebound. – 7:40 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Giannis is too experienced to be taking these types of rushed shots in a playoff game – 7:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are hanging in after disaster start. Have trailed by as many as 16, but Zach LaVine has a chance to trim to 6 out of this timeout
Winning the Giannis minutes (by 5 so far) and Bucks shooting 5-19 from 3 helps – 7:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have gone cold from the floor and the #Bulls have cut the lead down to 44-39.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now back in the game with 4:27 left in the first half. – 7:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his second personal foul and Mike Budenholzer opted to bring Bobby Portis into the game for him.
8:18 left in the second quarter. – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the #Bucks bench with 8:18 to go in the half with two fouls. Milwaukee leads Chicago by 10. – 7:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not even sure how many syllables Antetokounmpo actually has. But it’s somewhere around 11 when Ian Eagle screams it after he’s done something incredible. – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First free throws of the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 8:25 to go in the first half.
Only eight total free throws for the #Bucks and #Bulls thus far. – 7:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Giannis has a double-double just 3:30 into 2nd quarter. – 7:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just did that thing where he throws it off the backboard to himself and dunks. – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
This is the 5th time in Giannis’ career he’s had a double-double in the first half of a playoff game – 7:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan draws a fairly light offensive foul on Giannis, who wags his finger at the ref as he jogs back down the court – 7:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I was wondering if we were going to see the Bucks bring the sideline out of bounds Middleton-Antetokounmpo alley-oop back in the postseason.
It’s been there throughout the regular season, but they haven’t been throwing it. – 7:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
End of Q1: Not great
Bucks lead 34-21. Brook Lopez and Giannis tearing the defense up. Bulls shooting 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
DeRozan is 2-for-6, LaVine is 2-for-5, Vooch is 2-for-7. Patrick Williams hasn’t taken a shot. – 7:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 34-21, after one quarter. Lopez with 11 points. Antetokounmpo has 9pts/8reb.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 136.0
DefRtg: 87.5
Net Rtg: +48.5
ORB%: 36.4%
DRB%: 68.8% – 7:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bucks 34, Bulls 21
Giannis: 9-8-2
Lopez 11 pts
Bulls shot 8-24 (2-11 from 3). Bucks have 18 points in the paint – 7:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
So far, just a continuation of regular season for #Bulls. They trail Bucks 34-21 after 1stQ and lucky it wasn’t worse. Bulls shot 33%, Brook Lopez and Giannis combined for 2- pts – 7:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Disaster formula midway through first quarter for Bulls:
Giannis has 9-7-2 in less than seven minutes
Bulls are 1-6 from 3 and 1-4 at the rim. 3-14 from field overall – 6:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Rajon Rondo for No. 84 on the all-time playoffs rebounds list. – 6:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA awards finalists: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo finish top three for MVP
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 6:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
giannis pulling up like that less than 2 mins in almost as disrespectful as kyrie throwing it off the backboard to lebron on the opening possession of the series against the raptors – 6:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a pull-up triple and mean mugs as he flexes down the floor.
Bucks up, 9-0, after a minute and a half. Timeout to Billy Donovan. – 6:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo punctuates a 9-0 game-opening run for the #Bucks. #Bulls start 0-for-3 from the floor. – 6:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks open game on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a Giannis 3. Timeout Billy Donovan, 10:27 Q1 – 6:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill obviously gets first Giannis duty, Zach on Jrue Holiday. – 6:42 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
KD definitely gets way less slander than any other star in the league. If Steph or Harden or Giannis or Jokic or pick any other star had that game, the takes that’d be flying… – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic #NBA MVP finalists.
FYI: Devin Booker was in my Top 3. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eDaZMdCOok – 6:18 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
No Giannis for DPOY? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/o9xzxSCliD – 6:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially an MVP finalist along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 6:16 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The MVP finalists are Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo #Sixers – 6:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
And think: The winner of this bloodbath gets Giannis – 6:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker misses out on being an MVP finalist behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He could still be in the top-5, but he’s not one of the 3 finalists – 6:09 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jayson Tatum got on that Giannis diet. Dude is deezed. – 3:44 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
The Barnes MRI is the first event that matters now for the 2022-23 season. I hate writing that. But Coach Ham was right, he is Magic and Pippen, and I’d throw in some Giannis too because he’s a ferocious competitor. Imagine him after a great offseason. Let’s hope it can happen. – 8:32 AM
