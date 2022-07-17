Billy Crystal’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ To Conclude Broadway Run – The Hamden Journal

Mr. Saturday Night will conclude its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on September 4.

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Mr. Saturday Night tells the story of Buddy Young, Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who is trying to reclaim the spotlight some 40 years after making it big. Billy Crystal reprised the role of Young from the film, which he also directed and co-wrote.

“Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career,” Crystal in a statement released on Sunday. “It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved…”

He added, “The character Buddy Young Jr. has been part of my life for many decades and I’m honored that I was able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre.”

The Broadway production costarred David Paymer, Randy Graff, Shoshana Bean, Chasten Harmon, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales, and Mylinda Hull.

When Mr. Saturday Night concludes, it will have played 28 previews and 116 performances.

Up next for Crystal is the Apple TV+ limited series Before in which he will star and serve as executive producer, The Hamden Journal confirmed exclusively last month. The legendary actor will portray Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.