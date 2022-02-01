Billy Crystal to Receive Lifetime Achievement Nod at Critics Choice Awards

Billy Crystal has been tapped to receive the lifetime achievement award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards next month.

The actor will be honored for his body of work at the March 13 event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Crystal joins an exclusive list of previous lifetime achievement award honorees, as the group has honored only five stars with the award over the past 27 years: Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise.

As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony.

Crystal is known for his early roles in shows like Soap and Saturday Night Live as well as numerous films, including When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers, Analyze This and Mr. Saturday Night. He also has hosted the Oscars nine times and directed the HBO movie 61*.

Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays. Next up, he returns to Broadway in his very first musical comedy, with Mr. Saturday Night, opening in April.

The Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and air on the CW.

Click here to read the full article.