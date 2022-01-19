Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Harry Reveals What It Was Like Having Angelina Jolie as a Stepmom

Before there was Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, there was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

The O.G. blood-pendant-wearing couple was married from 2000 to 2003, and while the relationship was short-lived, it naturally had a big impact on Billy’s young son, Harry James Thornton.

The now 27-year-old Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star reflected on the experience during E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 19, telling host Justin Sylvester that having Angelina as a stepmom “was awesome.”

“She was so cool,” Harry said during the exclusive chat. “She was so fun and, yeah, she was one of the best stepmoms I’ve had.”

Between the media circus surrounding the couple and the simple fact that his dad is an Academy Award-winning actor, Harry explained that he quickly got used to people asking him all sorts of questions.

“If anyone found out, that was the first thing they’d say,” he said. “And everyone has the same line they always say…It got annoying over time.”

If anyone can relate to Harry’s struggles, it’s his current co-stars on E!’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

The series follows him and seven other celebrity offspring as they venture from lavish lifestyles to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they take on outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they’re more than just their famous last names—and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

Austin Gunn, another Relatively Famous star, joined Harry on Wednesday’s Daily Pop to share his own experience of growing up with a famous parent.

“That’s one of the things that we have always dealt with, is trying to do our own thing and not get recognized just because of our fathers,” Austin, the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, told E! News.

Added the reality TV personality, “We’re just normal people at the end of the day.”

And with any group of normal people who are cooped up in a house all summer long, they’re prone to drama. Tonight’s all-new episode even teases a stand-off between Austin and Harry.

“I like to compare me and Harry as like little brother, big brother,” Austin explained. “And the little brother is always trying to poke the bear. And I don’t know, just sometimes you have to set the little brother in his place.”

Hear more about the chaos to come—including a potential love triangle—in the above Daily Pop interview.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.