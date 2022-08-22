Bills trade OL Cody Ford to Cardinals for 5th-round pick

The Buffalo Bills are exchanging offensive line depth for draft capital. The team announced on Monday that it has traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bills, along with every other team, must trim their roster down to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so this move gives them some extra space.

Ford was drafted by the Bills 38th overall in the 2019 NFL draft but has struggled to make much of a name for himself. He originally started at right tackle, playing all 16 games as a rookie, but the Bills tried him at guard. He didn’t have much success on the interior, starting only seven games last season.

Ford now reunites with Kyler Murray, who he played with at Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire