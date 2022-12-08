Bills take down Jets; Raiders beat Rams; Chargers lose

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass against the New England Patriots during a game on Dec. 1 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3-1 (.786); season 119-74-1 (.617). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-5-1 (.643); season 93-97-5 (.490). Off: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints. Times are Pacific.

Raiders (5-7) at Rams (3-9)

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell runs with the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 11, Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Raiders by 6 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Raiders defense applied pressure against Justin Herbert last week and will do the same against whomever is under center. Vegas can run it with Josh Jacobs and has a great target in Davante Adams.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Rams 17

Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)

New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Jets lost last week, but Mike White can definitely play. The Bills aren’t running away with the AFC anymore, so the pressure is on them to keep winning. They should, but it will be closer than expected.

Prediction: Bills 27, Jets 23

Brown (5-7) at Bengals (8-4)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Bengals have won six of seven with their only loss coming to the Browns, who play them tough. Deshaun Watson will be better than he was in his first game back, but Browns ultimately won’t keep pace.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 20

Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) works during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Steelers by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

This game always seems to come down to three points, regardless of who is at quarterback. Tyler Huntley should do a good job filling in for Lamar Jackson. Still, go with the mildly hot home team.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Ravens 21

Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 4 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Titans must be writhing when they watch what A.J. Brown is doing in Philadelphia because they’re hurting at receiver. But the difference-makers are their front seven and Derrick Henry.

Prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 23

Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw against the Indianapolis Colts during a game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Cowboys by 16 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Texans have played many teams close but will have a lot of three-and-outs against this defense. Davis Mills will hold on to the ball and take sacks, and that’s not a good recipe against the Cowboys.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Texans 10

Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) celebrates with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Lions by 2 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.

The Lions are playing well and they’re home but shouldn’t be favored. Minnesota should be able to run better than in recent games, and Justin Jefferson should present some problems for Detroit.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Lions 21

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtsin action against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Eagles can win so many ways and Jalen Hurts is playing great. The Giants aren’t bad and have stars on both sides of the ball — Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux — but it isn’t enough.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Giants 21

Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Chiefs are coming off a loss and can’t seem to figure out Cincinnati. So, they have a point to prove and Denver drew the short straw. Denver’s defense is pretty good but will be out there all day.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

Buccaneers (6-6) at 49ers (8-4)

The San Francisco 49ers take the field for the start of a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.

Line: 49ers by 3 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

Late-game heroics by Tom Brady aside, Tampa Bay’s offense hasn’t done much lately and doesn’t have tackle Tristan Wirfs. That’s not good news against a really tough San Francisco defense.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Buccaneers 17

Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laquon Treadwell catches a pass and runs against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Seahawks by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

When healthy, Carolina’s defense is fairly solid and can get after the passer. Doesn’t help Seattle that Kenneth Walker III is nursing an injured ankle. Regardless, Seattle has enough at home.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Panthers 24

Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)

Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 52 1/2.

The Chargers cannot protect Justin Herbert. Seems like he’s throwing on the run on every play. The difference here is the Chargers can’t stop the run, and that opens up the RPO game for Miami.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Chargers 24

Patriots (6-6) at Cardinals (4-8)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, hands the ball off to running back James Conner during the first half against the Chargers in Glendale, Ariz., on Nov. 27. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Patriots by 1 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Arizona has a lot of healthy firepower, but can its offensive line hold up? This might come down to the Cardinals front causing problems in New England’s backfield. Here’s betting that happens.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 17

