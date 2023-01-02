Bills S Damar Hamlin collapses after hard hit, given CPR on the field

Multiple Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players gathered around in extreme concern as Bills safety Damar Hamlin was down on the field being helped by athletic trainers after he collapsed on the field after a tackle.

Hamlin took a big hit in the chest area on a tackle in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin got hit by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins as Higgins ran upfield after a catch. Hamlin got up, then suddenly collapsed.

Reporters at the stadium said Hamlin was given CPR on the field. More than 15 minutes passed from the time Hamlin collapsed to when he was taken off the field.

Both coaches met with the officials. At about 9:17 p.m. Eastern, a little more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed, officials said the game was temporarily suspended. Both teams headed back to the locker room.

It was a frightening situation. ESPN showed several players, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who were obviously emotional over what they had seen. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was in tears on the field.

An ambulance came on the field. Reporters, including ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, said Hamlin was getting CPR on the field. After a long delay, Hamlin was put on a backboard and loaded into the ambulance. As the ambulance left the field, the Bills took a knee in prayer.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” a somber Kurt Warner said on the NFL Radio broadcast.

Hamlin, who is 24 years old, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh. He became a starter in Week 3 this season and has been a starter for the Bills since then.