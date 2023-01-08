Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD

Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines fielded the game’s opening kickoff at the 4-yard line, cut right past the Patriots coverage team then sprinted untouched down the sideline for a touchdown. The kickoff return was just the fifth of the season. It sent the Bills home crowd into a frenzy.

Hamlin, who has shown significant signs of recovery, was watching and tweeting from the hospital.

Just six days ago, the Bills’ game against the Bengals was postponed when Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. First responders performed CPR on the field, and Hamlin was transported to a Cincinnati hospital, having suffered cardiac arrest.