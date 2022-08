Bills’ Matt Araiza named in gang-rape lawsuit

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit on Thursday which stated he was allegedly involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl last year while he attended San Diego State University, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The report states that Araiza was one of the multiple men in the lawsuit. It also included two others who were members of the school’s football team at the time.

Araiza was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Via the L.A. Times, Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, said “it’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills. There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

The Bills have released a statement regarding the alleged accusations against the 22-year-old. That can be found below via WKBW-TV in Buffalo:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Over the weekend, Araiza was named the team’s starting punter as the Bills released incumbent Matt Haack.

Haack went on to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

Related

Bills restructure Dion Dawkins’ contract, free salary cap space

Colts sign recently released Bills P Matt Haack

Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire