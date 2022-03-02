Rob Gronkowski has retired once, but Tom Brady and a chance to win another title convinced the future Hall of Famer to return in 2020. Now, Brady has kind of, sort of, maybe called it a career, creating uncertainty about Gronkowski’s future.

Would Gronkowski return to play with Josh Allen for a chance to win a Super Bowl with the Bills?

Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports the Bills have interest in signing Gronkowski if he wants to keep playing. Gronkowski, who is scheduled to become a free agent later this month, is an Amherst, New York, native.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said last week that Gronkowski has been a regular at the team’s training facility.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro, will turn 33 in May. But he caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and added nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games last season.

In 143 career games, Gronkowski has 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

The Bills have Dawson Knox at the position. Knox had a breakout season with 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season and added seven catches for 98 yards and two scores in Buffalo’s two playoff games.

Report: Bills interested in Rob Gronkowski originally appeared on Pro Football Talk