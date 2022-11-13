Bills home loss pushes Chiefs into 1-seed in AFC

The Tennessee Titans enter a difficult part of the schedule with the No. 1 seed of the AFC still at arm’s length.
Tennessee has tricky games with Denver, Green Bay and Cincinnati upcoming, and games against Philadelphia and Dallas in December. Before Week 10, the Titans are the No. 4 seed but just a game behind 6-2 Buffalo.
The AFC is currently divided, as nine teams have five or more victories while seven teams have three or fewer. Barring a complete Titans collapse that could bring the AFC South back into play, the seven AFC playoff teams will come from the top nine teams right now.
In the NFC, the Eagles are undefeated and have a decent shot of clinching a playoff spot by the end of the month. The NFC East will prove more difficult as long as the Cowboys keep pushing. Philadelphia has three games combined against the Cowboys and Giants in the final five weeks of the season, a stretch that will decide the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Here’s the full playoff picture.
AFC Playoff Picture
UPDATED AFTER SUNDAY EARLY AFTERNOON GAMES
Division leaders
This week: Won 27-17 vs. Jacksonville
Remaining schedule: at LA Chargers, vs. LA Rams, at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas
This week: Won 39-17 vs. Cleveland
Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Houston, at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets
3. Tennessee Titans (6-3) AFC South leaders
This week: Won 17-10 vs. Denver
Remaining schedule: at Green Bay, vs. Cincinnati, at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville
This week: OFF
Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina, at Jacksonville, vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati
Wild cards
5. New York Jets (6-3)
This week: OFF
Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. Chicago, at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami
This week: Lost 33-30 to Minnesota
Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Detroit, at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England
7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
This week: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC
Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver
Outside looking in
This week: OFF
Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Minnesota, vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo
This week: OFF
Remaining schedule: at Pittsburgh, at Tennessee, vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore
This week: at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday
Remaining schedule: vs. Philadelphia, vs. Pittsburgh, at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston
This week: Lost 39-17 at Miami
Remaining schedule: at Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh
12. Denver Broncos (3-6)
This week: Lost 17-10 at Tennessee
Remaining schedule: vs. Las Vegas, at Carolina, at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers
This week: Won 20-10 vs. New Orleans
Remaining schedule: vs. Cincinnati, at Indianapolis, at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland
This week: Lost 27-17 at Kansas City
Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Baltimore, at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee
This week: vs. Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday
Remaining schedule: at Denver, at Seattle, vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City
This week: Lost 24-16 at NY Giants
Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, at Miami, vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
NFC playoff picture
Division leaders
This week: vs. Washington, 7:15 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN
Remaining schedule: at Indianapolis, vs. Green Bay, vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants
This week: Won 33-30 at Buffalo in OT
Remaining schedule: vs. Dallas, vs. New England, vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago
This week: Lost 21-16 vs. Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany
Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. Las Vegas, at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams
This week: Won 21-16 vs. Seattle in Munich, Germany
Remaining schedule: OFF, at Cleveland, vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta
Wild cards
5. New York Giants (7-2)
This week: Won 24-16 vs. Houston
Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit, at Dallas, vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia
This week: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX
Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, vs. NY Giants, vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington
7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
This week: vs. LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC
Remaining schedule: vs. Arizona in Mexico City, vs. New Orleans, vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona
Outside looking in
This week: at Philadelphia, 7:15 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN
Remaining schedule: at Houston, vs. Atlanta, at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas
This week: Lost 25-15 at Carolina
Remaining schedule: vs. Chicago, at Washington, vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay
10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
This week: vs. Arizona, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday
Remaining schedule: at New Orleans, at Kansas City, vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle
This week: Won 31-30at Chicago
Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, vs. Buffalo, vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay
This week: vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX
Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at Philadelphia, at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit
This week: at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday
Remaining schedule: vs. San Francisco, vs. LA Chargers, OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco
This week: Won 25-15 vs. Atlanta
Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Denver, OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
This week: Lost 20-10 at Pittsburgh
Remaining schedule: vs. LA Rams, at San Francisco, at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina
This week: Lost 31-30 vs. Detroit
Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, at NY Jets, vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota
