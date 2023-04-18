Bills GM says Damar Hamlin is fully cleared for activity and working out with Bills

Safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared for “full activities” by multiple specialists and is back to working out with the team, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday morning.

“He’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return,” Beane said.

The news comes three months after Hamlin collapsed on the field with cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The scene of the 25-year-old receiving CPR was stunning, leadings fans to make “Pray for Damar” a trending phrase.

This story will be updated shortly.