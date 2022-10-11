Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa ejected for elbowing referee in win over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills came into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers down several defense players. They played without two more in the final minute of their 38-3 blowout win.

Official John Hussey was in the center of a fracas as it was being de-escalated. He put his hands on Epenesa’s back. Epenesa reacted by swinging his left arm behind him, hitting Hussey with his elbow.

Hussey immediately threw his cap in the air and ejected Epenesa, telling him “You get out of here. You get out.”

The altercation began on a confrontation between Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson. Pickett ran outside of the pocket and Lawson dove at his left leg as he threw the ball away.

Pickett landed awkwardly on his left knee and got up and shoved Lawson in the chest and face. Two Pittsburgh offensive lineman rushed into grab Lawson during the shoving match. Epenesa was involved in the aftermath of the skirmish. Pickett and Epenesa were penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett grab each others face masks in a late fourth quarter scrum during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Lawson also walked off the field and yelled toward the field as he went to the locker room early.

“I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett said of Lawson. “That’s it. You know, tempers flare. I don’t care, I’m gonna keep playing to the last play of the game. That was it. All good with me.”

It was the second altercation of the game involving Pickett. He was hit while sliding in the third quarter by safety Damar Hamlin and one of his offensive lineman took exception, shoving Hamlin to the ground near the Bills’ sideline.

Hussey has ejected a player twice in two weeks. He tossed Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez for making contact with him during a scuffle against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: A.J. Epenesa ejected for elbowing referee in final minute of Bills win