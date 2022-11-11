Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during the second half against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-2 (.846); season 82-53-1 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-7-1 (.417); season 63-70-3 (.474). Off: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens. Times Pacific.

Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota runs the ball during the first half against the Chargers on Sunday in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Panthers have a revolving door at quarterback and that’s not helpful. The Falcons are running it well and tied for the NFC South lead. Their pass defense is suspect. Can Carolina take advantage?

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network (at Munich).

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Buccaneers beat the Rams with a last-minute drive, but otherwise looked terrible on offense. Seattle is surprisingly solid, and Pete Carroll is squarely in the coach-of-the-year competition.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 20

Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass against Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) during a game on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Jaguars are playing OK and had a great comeback against the Raiders (but doesn’t everybody?). Patrick Mahomes is Mahomes, and Kadarius Toney gives Kansas City another big threat.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 20

Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts runs on the field during the second half against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Dolphins are rolling, and the addition of Jeff Wilson provides an excellent one-two punch with Raheem Mostert. Struggling Browns beat Cincinnati then had a week off, so they should keep it close.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Browns 23

Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes for yardage during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 23 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Giants by 5 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Giants should be pretty healthy after their week off. Their defense gets after the passer and stops the run well. Houston has enough to make it respectable for a while.

Prediction: Giants 27, Texans 17

Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 23 in Nashville. (Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Both teams are going to have a difficult time scoring on the opposing defense. Regardless, the Titans have Derrick Henry on the field and he can dictate the tempo. That should be enough.

Prediction: Titans 21, Broncos 17

Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in action during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, M.D. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

This all comes down to Josh Allen’s elbow. The Vikings have won some close games, but are they elite? Allen is so tough it’s going to be difficult to keep him out of this matchup. Buffalo has too much.

Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 21

Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half Sunday in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.

Chicago is finally calling plays for Justin Fields to run, and the addition of Chase Claypool is going to help open up things for Darnell Mooney. Detroit’s coming off a big win, but Bears have more firepower.

Prediction: Bears 30, Lions 24

Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in action against Philadelphia Eagles during a game on Oct. 30 in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Saints by 1 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

With a week off, the Steelers could do some self-scouting and get a little healthier. Pittsburgh shouldn’t be able to run it much but can probably throw enough on that New Orleans defense.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Saints 20

Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, and quarterback Derek Carr look on from the sidelines during the second half against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Raiders by 5 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

How about these coaches? The inexperienced Jeff Saturday vs. Josh McDaniels, who so far has been a disaster. Jonathan Taylor should be back, so the Colts should be able to keep it respectable.

Prediction: Raiders 23, Colts 20

Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw during a game in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 30. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Cowboys by 5. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Packers are reeling and will be facing one of the league’s best defenses that includes an on-the-mend Micah Parsons. Weird season, but if logic holds, the Cowboys should win this pretty easily.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Packers 17

Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Rams by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Rams dispatch the Cardinals every year, but this is no typical season for them. The Rams can’t run behind an injury-depleted line, and Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Rams 21

Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)

Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker lines up during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.

If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were back from injury, they’d create some interesting matchup problems, but the 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, are loaded with weapons.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Chargers 20

Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) as he runs with the ball during an game in Houston on Nov. 3. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

This might be a little closer than people expect. Division rivals and Commanders aren’t pushovers. Eagles are rested coming off a Thursday game and should be able to keep their record unblemished.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.