Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-2 (.846); season 82-53-1 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-7-1 (.417); season 63-70-3 (.474). Off: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens. Times Pacific.
Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Panthers have a revolving door at quarterback and that’s not helpful. The Falcons are running it well and tied for the NFC South lead. Their pass defense is suspect. Can Carolina take advantage?
Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 20
Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network (at Munich).
Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Buccaneers beat the Rams with a last-minute drive, but otherwise looked terrible on offense. Seattle is surprisingly solid, and Pete Carroll is squarely in the coach-of-the-year competition.
Prediction: Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 20
Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.
The Jaguars are playing OK and had a great comeback against the Raiders (but doesn’t everybody?). Patrick Mahomes is Mahomes, and Kadarius Toney gives Kansas City another big threat.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 20
Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Dolphins are rolling, and the addition of Jeff Wilson provides an excellent one-two punch with Raheem Mostert. Struggling Browns beat Cincinnati then had a week off, so they should keep it close.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Browns 23
Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Giants by 5 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Giants should be pretty healthy after their week off. Their defense gets after the passer and stops the run well. Houston has enough to make it respectable for a while.
Prediction: Giants 27, Texans 17
Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.
Both teams are going to have a difficult time scoring on the opposing defense. Regardless, the Titans have Derrick Henry on the field and he can dictate the tempo. That should be enough.
Prediction: Titans 21, Broncos 17
Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Bills by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
This all comes down to Josh Allen’s elbow. The Vikings have won some close games, but are they elite? Allen is so tough it’s going to be difficult to keep him out of this matchup. Buffalo has too much.
Prediction: Bills 27, Vikings 21
Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.
Chicago is finally calling plays for Justin Fields to run, and the addition of Chase Claypool is going to help open up things for Darnell Mooney. Detroit’s coming off a big win, but Bears have more firepower.
Prediction: Bears 30, Lions 24
Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Saints by 1 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
With a week off, the Steelers could do some self-scouting and get a little healthier. Pittsburgh shouldn’t be able to run it much but can probably throw enough on that New Orleans defense.
Prediction: Steelers 24, Saints 20
Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Raiders by 5 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
How about these coaches? The inexperienced Jeff Saturday vs. Josh McDaniels, who so far has been a disaster. Jonathan Taylor should be back, so the Colts should be able to keep it respectable.
Prediction: Raiders 23, Colts 20
Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Cowboys by 5. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Packers are reeling and will be facing one of the league’s best defenses that includes an on-the-mend Micah Parsons. Weird season, but if logic holds, the Cowboys should win this pretty easily.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Packers 17
Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
The Rams dispatch the Cardinals every year, but this is no typical season for them. The Rams can’t run behind an injury-depleted line, and Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Rams 21
Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: 49ers by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.
If Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were back from injury, they’d create some interesting matchup problems, but the 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, are loaded with weapons.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Chargers 20
Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
This might be a little closer than people expect. Division rivals and Commanders aren’t pushovers. Eagles are rested coming off a Thursday game and should be able to keep their record unblemished.
Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 20
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.