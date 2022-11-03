Bills beat Jets; Eagles go 8-0; Rams lose, Chargers win

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-5 (.667); season 71-52-1 (.582). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-9 (.400); season 58-63-2 (.480). Off: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers. Times Pacific.
Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: Eagles by 14. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Eagles are rolling on offense, and the Texans aren’t going to stop them. Philadelphia’s defense is really sound too. Houston is winless at home and coming off a 10-point effort against Tennessee.
Prediction: Eagles 31, Texans 10
Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Dolphins by 5. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Bears are starting to look better, but Miami’s offense is the star and facing a Chicago defense no longer with Roquan Smith. Bradley Chubb should be able to play situationally for Miami.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bears 17
Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.
After showing life early in the season, the Jaguars have lost five in a row. The Raiders were humiliated at New Orleans and didn’t cross midfield until late in the game. Jacksonville stops its slide.
Prediction: Jaguars 23, Raiders 21
Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Patriots by 5 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.
The Colts are figuring out ways to lose, dropping their last two games by a total of 10 points. New England is going to focus on blunting the threat of Jonathan Taylor and that will be enough.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Colts 20
Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Bills by 12 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
The Jets have two huge offensive losses in Breece Hall and Corey Davis, and that’s bad news against the Bills defense. After a bad second half, Josh Allen wants to come back and prove a point.
Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 17
Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Chargers by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.
Teams can run on the Chargers, and that’s what the Falcons do. However, even if Keenan Allen remains out (hamstring), Justin Herbert has enough weapons against Atlanta’s poor pass defense.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Falcons 21
Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Bengals by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Bengals aren’t the same without a healthy Ja’Marr Chase and that was evident against Cleveland. They were embarrassed by the Browns. They have to bounce back, and they will in this one.
Prediction: Bengals 28, Panthers 20
Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Packers by 3 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.
The Lions are going to miss T.J. Hockenson in this matchup. The Packers know to run it, run it and run it some more. Detroit can run the ball on them but will have to throw a lot to keep it close.
Prediction: Packers 24, Lions 17
Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Commanders have won three in a row but all against so-so teams. The Vikings are playing at a higher level and are poised to win their sixth in a row. Their offense has been efficient.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Commanders 24
Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Cardinals by 2. O/U: 49 1/2.
Whereas the Cardinals are finding ways to lose, the Seahawks are finding ways to win — and are in position to sweep the season series. Seattle’s biggest challenge will be containing DeAndre Hopkins.
Prediction: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20
Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.
Tampa has players coming back and should be as healthy as it’s been in a while. The Rams can’t run, and that has a ripple effect on the entire offense. Plus, Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury is worrisome.
Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Rams 17
Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 12 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
Dangerous to bet against an Andy Reid-coached team following a week off, and the Chiefs are at home too. Don’t dismiss the Titans, who have won five in a row after an 0-2 start, but …
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Titans 20
Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2 . O/U: 48 1/2.
The Saints are better with Andy Dalton, and their defense put the clamps on the Raiders last week. But the Ravens are getting better on defense, and Lamar Jackson makes more plays than Dalton.
Prediction: Ravens 28, Saints 20
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.