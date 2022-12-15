Bills beat Dolphins, Chargers edge Titans; Rams lose to Packers

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 6-7 (.462); season 125-81-2 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-8 (.385); season 98-105-5 (.483). Times Pacific.
49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: 49ers by 3. O/U: 43 1/2.
San Francisco’s defense is healthy, and Seattle will struggle to run the ball. The 49ers, meanwhile, should be able to gain a lot of yards on the ground, and expectations are high for Brock Purdy.
Prediction: 49ers 28, Seahawks 20
Colts (4-8-1) at Vikings (10-3)
Saturday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Vikings by 4 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Vikings should bounce back after a humbling loss to Detroit. Minnesota’s defense isn’t great, but neither is the Indianapolis offense. Vikings’ offense makes the difference.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Colts 23
Ravens (9-4) at Browns (5-8)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.
A lot of this depends on who’s playing quarterback for the Ravens. Tyler Huntley gives them a good chance, but it could be undrafted rookie Anthony Brown. Safe bet goes with Cleveland.
Prediction: Browns 23, Ravens 20
Dolphins (8-5) at Bills (10-3)
Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Bills by 7 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Bills narrowly lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, and Buffalo should get its revenge. The Dolphins aren’t running the ball well lately, and that seriously reduces the effectiveness of the RPO.
Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 21
Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Panthers by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.
With a win, the Steelers would sweep the entire NFC South. The Panthers have been playing better, though, and are coming off back-to-back wins. Take Carolina’s defense over Pittsburgh’s offense.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Steelers 20
Chiefs (10-3) at Texans (1-11-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Chiefs by 14. O/U: 49 1/2.
The Chiefs played ugly last week, giving up 28 points to Denver. So they have a point to prove. This matchup should be close for most of the first half before Kansas City pulls away.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 16
Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Lions by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.
Bizarre to think this could be the game of the week. The Lions have won five of six and truly believe in themselves. The Jets have lost three of four, and their stout defense is banged up.
Prediction: Lions 27, Jets 23
Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Eagles by 9. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Bears aren’t likely to have a lot of success throwing or running, and Justin Fields is still banged up. The Eagles haven’t had a lot of letdowns and they’re consistently good. That continues.
Prediction: Eagles 31, Bears 17
Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Cowboys by 4 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.
Trevor Lawrence is playing pretty well and Jacksonville’s defense is coming off a good effort. Dak Prescott has been turning over the ball lately too. This could be interesting, but Dallas has the edge.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 24
Falcons (5-8) at Saints (4-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Saints by 4 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
Desmond Ridder makes his starting debut for the Falcons and will be tested by a defense that should clamp down on the run. QB Andy Dalton isn’t bad and the Saints are coming off on open week.
Prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 20
Cardinals (4-9) at Broncos (3-10)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Broncos by 2 1/2. O/U: 36.
Looks as if it’s going to be a battle of the backup quarterbacks, and Arizona’s Colt McCoy gets the edge. But Denver’s defense at home might be the difference in this matchup. Home team stops its slide.
Prediction: Broncos 20, Cardinals 17
Patriots (7-6) at Raiders (5-8)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Raiders by 1. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Patriots rushed the passer well against Arizona but looked a little vulnerable against the run. Raiders look good then horrible depending on the day. New England wins on coaching.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Raiders 20
Titans (7-6) at Chargers (7-6)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 47 1/2.
The Chargers are getting healthy, and Justin Herbert makes throws most wouldn’t have a prayer completing. Titans have lost three in a row and are the walking wounded on defense.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Titans 20
Bengals (9-4) at Buccaneers (6-7)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2 .
Cincinnati’s defense isn’t getting enough credit. The Bengals are going to get after Tom Brady, who is struggling. The Buccaneers haven’t scored more than 22 points since Week 4.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 17
Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Commanders by 4 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
This figures to be close, as it often is, but the Commanders have the edge with their front seven and more weapons on offense. Washington kicks a field goal to win.
Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 21
Rams (4-9) at Packers (5-8)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Packers by 6 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.
It would be fun to see more Baker Mayfield magic, but that’s a tall order two weeks in a row. Green Bay’s defense should play pretty well, and the Packers control the game on the ground.
Prediction: Packers 27, Rams 17
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.