Bills and Chiefs take their first losses

ABC News

Michigan governor hopeful jokes about Whitmer kidnapping plot

Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and Donald Trump Jr. joked about the 2020 kidnapping plot against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, drawing backlash as the plot was one of the highest-profile domestic terrorism cases in this country’s recent history. Dixon slammed her opponent’s handling of businesses and schools at her first stop in Troy, Michigan, on Friday. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready to talk,” said Dixon.