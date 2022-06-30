Billionaire Saylor Makes New Bitcoin Bet Despite Heavy Losses

As long Michael Saylor is around, Bitcoin will never walk alone.

The billionaire co-founder and CEO of MicroStrategy  (MSTR) – Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report, and four-alarm Bitcoin evangelist has taken the concept of HODL — sometimes known as “hold on for dear life” — to the stratosphere.

Bitcoin Under Pressure

This is a challenging time for digital currencies. Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas with Oanda, noted that “the news cycle has been pretty awful for crypto markets.”