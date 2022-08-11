Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

by

No subject is more controversial in economic circles right now than taxes. Tensions heighten even more when the specific subject is a new tax aimed at businesses.

Simply put, the business community hates taxes.

No surprise, then, that last week, when the U.S. Senate agreed to a 1% tax on share buybacks as a way to partly finance President Joe Biden’s climate and health-care bill, the proposed measure prompted a lot of debate. Opinion on the benefits and disadvantages of buybacks is sharply split. 

The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.