Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

by

Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. 

The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. To be more precise, this big loss happened during the April 29 stock market session. 

Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. 

His place as silver medalist is now threatened by the French businessman Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the luxury group LVMH — Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Hennessy etc —. Arnault’s fortune is estimated at $136 billion. Bill Gates comes in fourth place with a fortune of $125 billion.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.