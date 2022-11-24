Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

by

The automobile sector is of particular interest to George Soros. 

The legendary investor has invested a lot of money in this industry, which is in full transformation towards electric vehicles.

Soros is indeed convinced that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile, if we were to examine his investment portfolio of companies listed on the US markets.

This obviously includes Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report, the automaker which is considered the benchmark when it comes to electric vehicles. Elon Musk’s group dominates its lackluster rivals in sales as well as production and market capitalization. But its lead has somewhat diminished by rivals offering more and more electric models.