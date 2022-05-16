Billionaire George Soros Ditches GM

Billionaire George Soros Ditches GM

by

If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report would have a lot to worry about. 

The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles.

GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with. The premium brand Cadillac offers an SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq. GMC offers an all-electric version of the very iconic Hummer, the GMC Hummer EV. Chevrolet has the Bolt entry-level vehicle in sedans and mini SUVs and should soon offer an electric version of the Chevrolet SIlverado pickup. 