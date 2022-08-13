Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk’s Tesla and Ford

by

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. 

In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least. 

Soros, who had so far been content to invest in young startups like Lucid  (LCID)  and Rivian  (RIVN) , has just adjusted his strategy. He has just chosen Tesla  (TSLA) , the world leader in the sector led by its charismatic CEO Elon Musk. 