Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $51 Billion in 48 Hours

Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

Billionaire Gautam Adani is under siege. 

Since Jan. 24 Asia’s richest man has faced serious allegations of fraud, money laundering and price manipulation that threaten to take away much of his fortune.

Indeed, the New York investment firm Hindenburg Research has launched an offensive against one of the largest Indian conglomerates.

“We have uncovered evidence of brazen accounting fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering at Adani, taking place over the course of decades,” Hindenburg wrote in a report published on Jan. 24.