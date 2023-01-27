Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $51 Billion in 48 Hours

by

Suspicion is creating chaos in the empire built by the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who since last year has become the richest man in Asia. 

Adani, 60, saw his fortune jump by more than $40 billion last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While the fortunes of a number of tech billionaires were melting, this leap propelled him into the elite holders of the world’s biggest fortunes.. 

He managed to rank as the second richest person behind Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO. He fell back to finish the year in third place. And he’s currently the fourth richest person in the world with a net wealth valued at $113 billion as of Jan. 26, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 