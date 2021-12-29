Billie Lourd sings Fleetwood Mac in tribute to late mother Carrie Fisher

One day after posting a photo to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death, actress Billie Lourd shared another Instagram tribute to the Star Wars icon — this time in the form of a song.

Joined by Booksmart costar Kaitlyn Dever, and her sister Mady Dever, Lourd sings Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” explaining in the caption how she and her mother Fisher “loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.”

She jokingly adds, “It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads (google them if you don’t know them – they’re the iPads of the past and are still pretty damn hip if you ask me).”

As she referenced in her last post, Lourd is currently in Australia filming Ticket to Paradise, a comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. In the caption to her Instagram video, she says “I’m working away from home right now and one night when I was having a particularly grief-y moment [“Landslide”] came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before.”

Pointing specifically to the lyric “Well I’ve been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you. But time makes you bolder,” the American Horror Story star concludes the caption by writing “I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.”

Carrie Fisher, Billie Catherine Lourd

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd arrive at the 2015 Governors Awards.

Lourd admits “it wasn’t (and still isn’t) easy. But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year,” and tells followers “if you’re going through something similar, time will make you bolder too.”

