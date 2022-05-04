Billie Eilish’s Met Gala corset gown has a powerful message

Billie Eilish brought Gilded Glamour to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, wearing a corseted look inspired by the era.

The 20-year-old singer arrived to the famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a Gucci gown that featured teal, champagne and green with a pop of periwinkle. The extravagant look included a tight bodice perfectly fitted to Eilish’s body with a fuller pleated skirt and sleeves made of lace. She completed the look with a black choker and updo.

Billie Eilish worked with Gucci to design a dress made out of “existing materials.” (Photo: Getty Images)

Fans on Twitter raved about Eilish being one of the best dressed and actually adhering to the theme of the evening.

Eilish herself raved about wearing a zero-waste dress.

Chatting with La La Anthony on Vogue‘s livestream, Eilish said that her dress was made completely of “existing materials” in an effort to be eco-friendly. It wouldn’t be the first time that she remained environmentally cautious while considering her look for the event.

While Eilish’s 2021 Met Gala look designed by Oscar de la Renta made headlines for highlighting a feminine side of the singer’s fashion that hadn’t been seen before, Eilish celebrated work that was done behind the scenes when she got the brand to agree to end all sales of fur.

“I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter,” Eilish said at the time, adding that she found it “shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.”

Evidently, a similar spirit was carried into her designing process with Gucci.

As for tapping into the Gilded Age, Eilish laughed with Anthony about her very fitted corset, joking that everything was kept “down” by the tight top.

“Billie Eilish will be loosening that bodice soon,” a Twitter user wrote.

