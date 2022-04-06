Billie Eilish’s kind words to Jon Batiste before he won Album of the Year

bandleader and musical director, , returned to his stomping grounds Tuesday night, following his big night at the Sunday.

In total, Batiste received 11 Grammy nominations and won five awards including Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney-Pixar film Soul, Best Music Video, and, of course, the big one – Album of the year for We Are.

According to Batiste, his big win was exactly what fellow nominee and her brother wanted, as Batiste told Colbert, “Finneas and Billie, they turn around and they’re like, ‘We really hope you win this one.’ Because it was almost like a pod, over the week, and they were so nice. Everybody was so supportive. The energy was so supportive. I was, like, ‘Well, at least everybody’s going to be on a good vibe.'”

When Batiste was announced as the night’s big winner, Eilish and Finneas were clearly excited, as were his family members who were in attendance with him.

“Man, it’s so much I’m still processing it. First off, the fact that my family is there to witness that is incredible. It’s incredible. Just so much went into that moment. Piano lessons, civil rights marches, all kinds of just, like, this is an incredible moment,” shared Batiste.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Taylor Hawkins being honored at the Grammys as Foo Fighters become most-awarded American band in history:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.