Billie Eilish, Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda In Free Oscars Event – The Hamden Journal

The Songwriters Hall of Fame will celebrate this year’s Oscar-nominated songwriters with an all-star virtual event, A Conversation with 2022 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song, to be presented on March 3, 2022 at 5 pm Pacific time.

The free virtual panel chat will be cohosted and moderated by Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman, and Paul Williams, a 1977 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song for “Evergreen.” This is the sixth annual Oscars songwriters event for the organization.

The panel features DIXSON, cowriter of “Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros/ HBO MAX); Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, cowriters of “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die (MGM/ UA); Lin- Manuel Miranda, writer of “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto (Walt Disney); SHOF inductee and Johnny Mercer Award winner Van Morrison, writer of “Down To Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features); and SHOF inductee Diane Warren, writer of “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment).

The nominees will discuss how they got here, their writing process, and the challenges and differences of writing for a film versus a song for a recording artist.

The virtual event is free to the public with advance registration required via Eventbrite. It will also be available to watch for a limited time on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website songhall.org after the Eventbrite event.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honors those whose work represents a spectrum of the most beloved songs from the world’s popular music songbook. The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s ongoing mission is to celebrate and honor the contributions and legacies of songwriters of all genres of music while developing and nurturing the next generation of songwriters through Master Sessions, songwriting craft forums, scholarships and digital initiatives.