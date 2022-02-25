Billie Eilish says Daniel Craig is a ‘DILF’ and his eyes are so blue it’s ‘crazy’

Billie Eilish and Daniel Craig.Lloyd Bishop/NBC; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Billie Eilish recently discussed the making of her James Bond theme song with Seth Meyers.

She said she was nervous to meet “No Time to Die” star Daniel Craig because he’s a “DILF.”

“You would not believe them,” she said of his blue eyes. “They look crazy.”

Billie Eilish gushed about Daniel Craig during her Wednesday appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer was recently nominated for an Oscar for her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” named after Craig’s swan song as the famous British spy. She wrote the song with her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell back in 2019, on a tour bus in Texas.

Asked if she was nervous to meet the actor, Eilish responded promptly, “Yeah. He’s James Bond! He’s a DILF.”

Meyers said he was in “full agreement” with the description, which is a lewd acronym for a sexually attractive father figure.

“You should be! Those eyes?” Eilish replied. “You would not believe them. They look crazy. When I met him, I was like, ‘Woah.'”

Eilish, who is the youngest artist in history to record a theme for the franchise, previously said that Craig had the power to veto if he wasn’t a fan of the song.

“He had to like it,” O’Connell said during a 2020 interview with BBC Breakfast. “If Daniel doesn’t like it, you don’t get the job.”

Eilish added: “He’s got a big say in it. We learned that from this.”

The duo also had to meet with Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the franchise, and legendary film composer Hans Zimmer, whose team recorded the orchestral arrangement for the song.

“It was more collaborative than you’d think, actually, which I was surprised by. Because I thought it would just be like, ‘Here’s the song,’ and they take it and then I would have no say,” Eilish told Zane Lowe. “They really wanted to know what I think.”

Story continues

Eilish and O’Connell will attend the 94th Academy Awards in March, which she also told Meyers she’s nervous about.

“It’s the scariest thing. I went to the Oscars in 2020, right before COVID happened, and it was the coolest, scariest thing I’d ever — I’ve never been more nervous in my life,” she said. “Because it’s not people that I know, really. It’s actors.”

“And also, actors are so much more eloquent than musicians,” she continued. “Like, musicians are weird and gross and smelly. And actors are on time, and very — I don’t know. It was intimidating. So I’m very nervous.”

Read the original article on Insider